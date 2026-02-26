The Clintons' Latest Political Battle: A 1990s Redux

Bill and Hillary Clinton are once again in the political spotlight as they prepare to testify before Congress as part of an investigation involving Jeffrey Epstein. The proceedings mark a new chapter in a series of political challenges reminiscent of the Clintons' tumultuous times in the 1990s.

Despite there being no evidence implicating the Clintons in Epstein's activities, their association with the disgraced financier—who was a visitor to the White House during the 1990s—has been scrutinized. The couple has been subpoenaed by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee, reflecting ongoing partisan tensions.

The Clintons remain defiant, responding with sharp rhetoric against their accusers and maintaining their support among some Democratic colleagues. As the investigation unfolds, the couple's long-standing ability to overcome political adversity is once again on display.

(With inputs from agencies.)