Mizoram Budget 2026: A Promising Financial Surge
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma is scheduled to present the state budget for the fiscal year 2026-27. With the Zoram People's Movement in power since December 2023, the state's share of central taxes is expected to increase by 23%, providing new fiscal opportunities for development programs.
In an important fiscal move, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is preparing to present the state's budget for the 2026-27 financial year at the assembly on Thursday. This will mark his third budget presentation since his party, the Zoram People's Movement, gained power in December 2023.
Key highlights of the upcoming budget include a significant 23% fiscal increase in Mizoram's share of central taxes and duties, as revealed in the 2026-27 Union Budget. The state's allocation from the central tax pool is poised to jump from Rs 6,964.85 crore in the 2025-26 period to an estimated Rs 8,608.08 crore starting April 1, reflecting a substantial financial boost.
State officials express optimism, suggesting that the additional inflow of central funds will furnish Mizoram with the necessary fiscal latitude to effectively execute its development programs, thereby furthering the region's economic progress.
