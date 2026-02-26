Left Menu

Gold Prices Rise Amid Tariff and Geopolitical Uncertainty

Gold prices increased due to a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions, including U.S. tariff policies and U.S.-Iran talks. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $5,192.28 per ounce as of 0500 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April fell 0.3% to $5,208.80. Markets anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:04 IST
Gold Prices Rise Amid Tariff and Geopolitical Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices saw an uptick on Thursday, driven by a softer dollar amidst a backdrop of safe-haven demand due to uncertainties in U.S. tariff policies and upcoming U.S.-Iran discussions. Spot gold reached a three-week peak earlier in the week, reflecting the market's nervous stance on geopolitical developments.

The futures market also felt the impact, with U.S. gold futures for April showing a slight decline. According to Christopher Wong from OCBC, price movements show a reinterpretation of policy unpredictability and the dollar's performance. Concurrently, the dollar weakened as Nvidia's positive earnings report buoyed investor sentiments.

The U.S. Trade Representative announced an increase in certain tariff rates, adding to the market's caution. Economic players are watching for the latest jobless claims data for insights into the Federal Reserve's future actions. Additionally, white metals like silver are gaining an edge over gold, as noted by Deutsche Bank's forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
2
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global
3
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
4
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026