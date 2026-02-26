Left Menu

British Nationals Jailed in Bali for Drug Offenses

Two British nationals received prison sentences for drug offenses in Bali. Kial Garth Robinson was sentenced to 11 years while Piran Ezra Wilkinson received eight years after being arrested for cocaine possession. Their actions were reportedly directed by an individual known as Santos, highlighting Indonesia's strict anti-drug laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denpasar | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:28 IST
British Nationals Jailed in Bali for Drug Offenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Two British nationals were sentenced by an Indonesian court over drug offenses in Bali, with one receiving an 11-year prison term and the other getting eight years.

Kial Garth Robinson and Piran Ezra Wilkinson were charged after Robinson was caught with 1.321 kg of cocaine upon his arrival in Bali, and Wilkinson was apprehended seeking to collect the drugs on behalf of someone named Santos.

In acknowledgment of Indonesia's stringent anti-drug laws, both men accepted their sentences, with their lawyers affirming this would be a learning experience. This case underscores the severe penalties for drug trafficking in Indonesia.

