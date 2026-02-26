Swiggy's Food on Train Service Expands Nationwide

In a major boost to its service portfolio, Swiggy has announced an extensive expansion of its 'Food on Train' service in collaboration with IRCTC. The service now covers 152 stations across India, up from 70 stations the previous year, demonstrating a 117 percent growth.

This expansion is driven by an increasing demand for diverse culinary options among travelers, particularly during festive periods like Holi. Swiggy is set to offer a special Holi menu from February 28 to March 8, catering to culinary preferences during this peak travel time.

According to Swiggy Vice President Deepak Maloo, the company aims to enhance service diversity by focusing on various transit hubs across India, from major junctions to regional stops such as Itarsi, Tirunelveli, and Kharagpur.