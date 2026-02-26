Strengthening Bonds: UP and Yamanashi Forge Strategic Green Energy Partnership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has engaged in meaningful discussions with Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to reinforce cooperation between UP and the Japanese prefecture of Yamanashi. The leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen ties in key sectors such as industry, tourism, and vocational education, with a strong emphasis on green hydrogen, clean energy innovation, and technology exchange.

Yogi Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's commitment to developing IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen. This initiative is an effort to enhance energy self-reliance, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a sustainable future. The Chief Minister also welcomed a proposal from Governor Nagasaki to lead a delegation of 200 CEOs to UP in August to further strengthen industrial partnerships and attract investment.

During the 'UP Investment Road Show' in Yamanashi, Adityanath showcased the state's progressive development policies and emerging investment opportunities to international business leaders. Highlighting the state's shift from reactive to proactive governance, Adityanath believes this transformation is pivotal to UP's rapid economic progress and will elevate India-Japan relations to new heights by ensuring technology accessibility to the broader population.