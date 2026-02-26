IJK Kicks Off Seat-Sharing Talks with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu Election

The Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), spearheaded by educationist T R Paarivendhar, initiated talks with AIADMK over seat-sharing for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The IJK, a National Democratic Alliance ally, aims to contest seven seats and held preliminary discussions at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's Greenways residence.

The talks, which will further include the BJP, are part of a broader strategy to dislodge the current ruling DMK party, according to IJK representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)