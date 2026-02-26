Left Menu

IJK Kicks Off Seat-Sharing Talks with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu Election

The IJK, led by T R Paarivendhar, began seat-sharing negotiations with AIADMK, proposing to contest seven seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The discussions involved AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and will further include BJP for a comprehensive strategy against DMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), spearheaded by educationist T R Paarivendhar, initiated talks with AIADMK over seat-sharing for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The IJK, a National Democratic Alliance ally, aims to contest seven seats and held preliminary discussions at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's Greenways residence.

The talks, which will further include the BJP, are part of a broader strategy to dislodge the current ruling DMK party, according to IJK representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

