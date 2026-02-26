IJK Kicks Off Seat-Sharing Talks with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu Election
The IJK, led by T R Paarivendhar, began seat-sharing negotiations with AIADMK, proposing to contest seven seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The discussions involved AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and will further include BJP for a comprehensive strategy against DMK.
The Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), spearheaded by educationist T R Paarivendhar, initiated talks with AIADMK over seat-sharing for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The IJK, a National Democratic Alliance ally, aims to contest seven seats and held preliminary discussions at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's Greenways residence.
The talks, which will further include the BJP, are part of a broader strategy to dislodge the current ruling DMK party, according to IJK representatives.
