Empowering Women and Children in Odisha: A Collaborative Approach

Union Minister Annapurna Devi has highlighted the need for enhanced nutrition initiatives in Odisha, suggesting the organization of 'Tithi Bhojan' and the observance of 'Poshan Diwas' at Anganwadi centers.

During a meeting with the state's Women and Child Development Department, she endorsed coordinated citizen-government efforts to eliminate malnutrition. She praised Odisha's Subhadra Yojana for promoting women's financial independence through direct bank transfers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the state's focus on empowering women and securing children's futures while ensuring timely and transparent scheme implementation. Challenges like child marriage in remote areas are being addressed through campaign-mode interventions for sustainable development.