Bouygues Announces 5% Dividend Increase Amid Strong Financial Performance

French conglomerate Bouygues has announced a 5% boost in its annual dividend, following its successful achievement of full-year earnings expectations.

The family-operated company intends to dispense a payout of 2.1 euros per share from its 2025 earnings, a slight increase from last year's dividend of 2 euros per share.

In 2025, Bouygues recorded a current operating profit from activities of 2.6 billion euros, equivalent to $3.1 billion, alongside group sales that reached 56.9 billion euros, both figures aligning with analyst forecasts.