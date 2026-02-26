Left Menu

Bouygues Announces 5% Dividend Increase Amid Strong Financial Performance

French conglomerate Bouygues plans a 5% increase in its annual dividend after meeting full-year earnings expectations. The company intends to pay 2.1 euros per share from 2025 earnings. Its operating profit reached 2.6 billion euros, with group sales totaling 56.9 billion euros, both meeting analyst estimates.

French conglomerate Bouygues has announced a 5% boost in its annual dividend, following its successful achievement of full-year earnings expectations.

The family-operated company intends to dispense a payout of 2.1 euros per share from its 2025 earnings, a slight increase from last year's dividend of 2 euros per share.

In 2025, Bouygues recorded a current operating profit from activities of 2.6 billion euros, equivalent to $3.1 billion, alongside group sales that reached 56.9 billion euros, both figures aligning with analyst forecasts.

