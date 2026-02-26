Gujarat's Sanitation Overhaul: New Initiatives to Boost Rural Infrastructure

The Gujarat Panchayat Department has unveiled the Mukhyamantri Nirmal Gram Yojana, an ambitious scheme aimed at bolstering sanitation and public health standards in rural regions.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the scheme, which boasts an impressive budget of Rs. 650 crore, is currently running across 667 villages within 21 talukas in 12 districts.

Furthermore, new infrastructural developments, including bridges financed to the tune of Rs. 302.40 crore, promise to significantly enhance connectivity in the tribal pockets of the Narmada district for approximately 18,000 residents.

