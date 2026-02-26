Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North
President Lee Jae Myung stresses the need for continued dialogue and trust-building with North Korea to achieve long-term peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent hostile remarks. The president's comments were made during a meeting with his top aides.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's President, Lee Jae Myung, underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue with North Korea to foster peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. His comments, delivered during an address to his top aides, follow recent statements from North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, who labeled South Korea as the 'most hostile enemy.'
Despite the challenging remarks from the North, President Lee remains committed to pursuing avenues for trust-building and finding common ground with Pyongyang. He believes that systemic peace requires persistent efforts on both sides.
Lee's dedication to peace talks is viewed as a crucial element in mitigating tensions and establishing long-term security in the region amidst ongoing challenges.
