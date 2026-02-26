Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Cocoa Strategy: Early Mid-Crop Season & Price Cuts

In an unprecedented move, Ivory Coast is advancing the start of its cocoa mid-crop season and cutting the price paid to farmers. This strategy aims to resolve the surplus stock crisis caused by global price drops, with unsold cocoa piling up at ports and inland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:42 IST
Ivory Coast's Cocoa Strategy: Early Mid-Crop Season & Price Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ivory Coast is implementing a novel approach to tackle its current cocoa crisis by launching its mid-crop season earlier than ever before. This decision accompanies a government-sanctioned reduction in the set price paid to farmers, a strategy aimed at accelerating sales.

Sources from both the government and the regulatory board revealed that these measures are a direct response to the country's struggle with excessive cocoa inventory. A global slump in cocoa prices has rendered Ivorian cocoa less competitive, leading to a backlog of unsold cocoa beans at ports and logistical chokepoints within the country.

Under the new system, cocoa harvested next month will be categorized as mid-crop, rather than main crop, with the new price set between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs per kilogram. This reflects a significant reduction from the main crop price of 2,800 CFA francs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: UP and Yamanashi Focus on Green Hydrogen and Innovation

Strengthening Ties: UP and Yamanashi Focus on Green Hydrogen and Innovation

 India
2
Perilous Journeys: The High Cost of Shrinking Legal Pathways for Migrants

Perilous Journeys: The High Cost of Shrinking Legal Pathways for Migrants

 Global
3
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Lay Foundation for Homes in Wayanad Landslide Relief Effort

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Lay Foundation for Homes in Wayanad Landslide Reli...

 India
4
In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked last year will give new direction to it: PM Modi.

In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026