The Ivory Coast is implementing a novel approach to tackle its current cocoa crisis by launching its mid-crop season earlier than ever before. This decision accompanies a government-sanctioned reduction in the set price paid to farmers, a strategy aimed at accelerating sales.

Sources from both the government and the regulatory board revealed that these measures are a direct response to the country's struggle with excessive cocoa inventory. A global slump in cocoa prices has rendered Ivorian cocoa less competitive, leading to a backlog of unsold cocoa beans at ports and logistical chokepoints within the country.

Under the new system, cocoa harvested next month will be categorized as mid-crop, rather than main crop, with the new price set between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs per kilogram. This reflects a significant reduction from the main crop price of 2,800 CFA francs.

