Drone Dominance: Indian Army's High-Tech Warfare Evolution

In a strategic move to bolster its modern warfare capabilities, the Indian Army is set to introduce dedicated 'Ashin' drone platoons across its infantry, artillery, and armoured regiments. According to Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, these specialized units will play a crucial role in the evolving landscape of drone warfare.

The initiative includes restructuring formations and establishing 'Bhairav' units to conduct deep operations in enemy territory. Lt Gen Katiyar emphasized the importance of drones for precision strikes and agile operations, reflecting on the Army's commitment to operational readiness in future conflicts.

Highlighting the Army's self-reliance efforts, Lt Gen Katiyar revealed that most drones showcased during the event were manufactured within the Army's Western Command workshops. This move supports India's strategy to produce the necessary technology in-house, enhancing its defense capabilities. Lt Gen Katiyar reiterated India's firm stance on its military operations and strategies in response to regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)