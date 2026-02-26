Left Menu

Drone Dominance: Indian Army's High-Tech Warfare Evolution

The Indian Army is enhancing its drone warfare capabilities by establishing dedicated drone platoons, known as 'Ashin,' across various regiments. Special 'Bhairav' units will focus on deep operations in hostile areas. The Army is also producing drones in-house to meet operational needs and ensure swift response in future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:06 IST
Drone Dominance: Indian Army's High-Tech Warfare Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its modern warfare capabilities, the Indian Army is set to introduce dedicated 'Ashin' drone platoons across its infantry, artillery, and armoured regiments. According to Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, these specialized units will play a crucial role in the evolving landscape of drone warfare.

The initiative includes restructuring formations and establishing 'Bhairav' units to conduct deep operations in enemy territory. Lt Gen Katiyar emphasized the importance of drones for precision strikes and agile operations, reflecting on the Army's commitment to operational readiness in future conflicts.

Highlighting the Army's self-reliance efforts, Lt Gen Katiyar revealed that most drones showcased during the event were manufactured within the Army's Western Command workshops. This move supports India's strategy to produce the necessary technology in-house, enhancing its defense capabilities. Lt Gen Katiyar reiterated India's firm stance on its military operations and strategies in response to regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

ONGC's Para Games 2026: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

 India
2
Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

 Denmark
3
Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War

 Global
4
India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

India-Israel Ties Strengthened: A Strategic Partnership Blossoms

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026