Drone Warfare: Moscow Airports Resume Operations After Interception

Moscow's major airports reopened on Sunday evening following a temporary suspension due to Ukrainian drone attacks. Aviation regulator Rosaviatsia had imposed the suspension, which was lifted after confirming safety with local authorities.

The city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, announced via Telegram that 24 of the incoming Ukrainian drones had been intercepted or destroyed on their way to Moscow as of 3 p.m. (1200 GMT).

Further confirming the government's response, Russia's Defence Ministry reported that air defence units successfully intercepted or destroyed a total of 130 Ukrainian drones in central Russia during a four-hour period ending at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies.)