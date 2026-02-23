Drone Warfare: Moscow Airports Resume Operations After Interception
Moscow's airports resumed operations after a suspension due to Ukrainian drone attacks. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the successful interception of 24 drones en route to the city. Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the interception of 130 drones across central Russia within a four-hour timeframe.
Moscow's major airports reopened on Sunday evening following a temporary suspension due to Ukrainian drone attacks. Aviation regulator Rosaviatsia had imposed the suspension, which was lifted after confirming safety with local authorities.
The city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, announced via Telegram that 24 of the incoming Ukrainian drones had been intercepted or destroyed on their way to Moscow as of 3 p.m. (1200 GMT).
Further confirming the government's response, Russia's Defence Ministry reported that air defence units successfully intercepted or destroyed a total of 130 Ukrainian drones in central Russia during a four-hour period ending at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- airports
- drone
- attacks
- Ukraine
- Sergey Sobyanin
- Russia
- defence
- interception
- Rosaviatsia
ALSO READ
Secret Euro Arms Deal: Iran and Russia's Missile Pact
Iran's Secret Armament Acquisition: A 500 Million Euro Deal with Russia
Pope Leo's Urgent Plea: Peace for Ukraine Now
Hungary Threatens to Block EU Sanctions Over Russian Oil Deliveries
Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian-Controlled Regions