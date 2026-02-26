Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

The Indian Army's Bhairav Battalion, a light commando force, dazzled onlookers at Dhyan Chand Stadium by demonstrating its cutting-edge operational capabilities. The showcase transformed the stadium into a battlefield, featuring missile units, tanks, and advanced field guns.

Supported by armed helicopters and drones, the Battalion executed complex battle maneuvers, including anti-terrorist missions and simulated demolitions. A significant element was the use of the latest weaponry and networked battlefield systems, illustrating India's military prowess and combat preparedness.

The investiture ceremony, led by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, shifted the focus from ceremonial displays to real-world operational readiness. The event underscored the strategic importance of drones and introduced elite 'Bhairav' units designed for deep operations, enhancing India's strike capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)