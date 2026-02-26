Left Menu

Scandal Rocks Historic Central Secretariat Club as Government Revokes Recognition

The Central Secretariat Club in Delhi, established in 1919, has had its government recognition revoked due to issues such as illegal gambling and misuse of positions. The club, set on government land, struggled with leadership violations despite government intervention, leading to its de-recognition and management overhaul.

The Central Secretariat Club, a century-old institution in Delhi, has lost its government recognition following accusations of illegal and improper activities on its premises. An official order cited activities such as illegal gambling, consumption of personal alcohol in the parking lot, and the death of a member while consuming alcohol.

The club has faced numerous management issues, including the failure to conduct regular executive elections and reports of financial irregularities. Despite efforts to reform its practices, complaints about misconduct and management failures persisted.

The Department of Personnel and Training ultimately opted to revoke the club's recognition, appointing an ad-hoc administrative committee to oversee operations and ensure compliance, effectively shaking the foundations of this historic establishment designed for government staff recreation.

