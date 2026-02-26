Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release
The UK government and police have established a framework for releasing documents related to the late 2024 appointment of former ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson. The Intelligence and Security Committee anticipates some materials could be made public soon, as the Cabinet Office receives contributions from various governmental departments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
This development marks an important step in government transparency, as the process for handling sensitive appointment documents moves forward.