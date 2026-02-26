Left Menu

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

The UK government and police have established a framework for releasing documents related to the late 2024 appointment of former ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson. The Intelligence and Security Committee anticipates some materials could be made public soon, as the Cabinet Office receives contributions from various governmental departments.

Updated: 26-02-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:22 IST
The UK government has reached a significant agreement with the police regarding the framework for releasing documents concerning the late 2024 appointment of Peter Mandelson, former ambassador to the United States.

The Intelligence and Security Committee announced on Thursday that with contributions arriving at the Cabinet Office from across various governmental sectors, the public could expect some disclosures shortly.

This development marks an important step in government transparency, as the process for handling sensitive appointment documents moves forward.

