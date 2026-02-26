PWHL Leverages Olympic Success Amid Surge in Fans and Sales

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is poised to captivate a growing audience following the Milano Cortina Olympics. As the league resumes play, interest is at an all-time high, with ticket sales surging leading up to Thursday's reopening.

In the thrilling Olympic finale, the United States clinched gold against arch-rival Canada. This heightened international competition has brought the talents of 61 Olympians to the PWHL, sparking widespread interest in women's ice hockey.

With this momentum, the PWHL aims to engage a broader fan base, both on social media and through YouTube live broadcasts, showcasing the high level of play that was on display in Milan.