Shreya Ghoshal Redefines Musical Success with 'The Unstoppable Tour'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal defies the conventional digital metrics of success, prioritizing the authenticity of live audience interaction. She insists that a song's true success is gauged when performed live, where the audience's engagement and memory become the ultimate accolades.

"Those likes and views are very skewed," she asserted, emphasizing that genuine accomplishment occurs when concertgoers recognize and sing along to her songs, even on subsequent performances. While Shreya acknowledges the influence of social media on the music industry, she emphasizes that genuine connection on stage is irreplaceable.

With social media reshaping the music landscape, Ghoshal praises its democratizing effect, where audience choice dictates trends rather than industry dictates. As she prepares for 'The Unstoppable Tour,' Shreya promises a reimagined concert experience, drawing inspiration from her personal journey as a singer. Tour dates remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)