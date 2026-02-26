Russia Claims Successful Interception of 167 Ukrainian Drones in Six Hours

In a significant military operation, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its air defence units successfully downed 167 Ukrainian drones over a six-hour span. This operation included 12 drones specifically targeting Moscow, according to reports from Russian news agencies.

The Ministry's statement highlighted the extensive interception activity, which concluded at 8 p.m. local time, with many of the drones intercepted across central Russian regions. Moscow was a primary target, with 12 drones reportedly aimed at the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, through a message on Telegram, confirmed that 13 drones were downed in their trajectory toward the city, a sequence that commenced at approximately 5 p.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)