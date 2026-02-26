Left Menu

Russia Claims Successful Interception of 167 Ukrainian Drones in Six Hours

Russia's Defence Ministry reported downing 167 Ukrainian drones, including 12 targeting Moscow, over six hours. The operation ended at 8 p.m. local time. Many drones were intercepted over central Russia regions. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed 13 drones targeted the city, beginning around 5 p.m.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:16 IST
In a significant military operation, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its air defence units successfully downed 167 Ukrainian drones over a six-hour span. This operation included 12 drones specifically targeting Moscow, according to reports from Russian news agencies.

The Ministry's statement highlighted the extensive interception activity, which concluded at 8 p.m. local time, with many of the drones intercepted across central Russian regions. Moscow was a primary target, with 12 drones reportedly aimed at the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, through a message on Telegram, confirmed that 13 drones were downed in their trajectory toward the city, a sequence that commenced at approximately 5 p.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

