Supreme Court Imposes Blanket Ban on NCERT Textbook Over Judiciary Corruption Chapter

The Supreme Court has taken decisive action by enforcing a total ban on both the reprinting and online distribution of NCERT's recent Class 8 Social Science textbook, which includes a section titled 'Corruption in the judiciary'. The court has issued show cause notices to officials from the Education Ministry and the National Council of Educational Research and Training, seeking explanations and accountability.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, accompanied by Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, underscored the seriousness of the issue by refusing to dismiss the proceedings despite the NCERT's apology. The court has conveyed that any attempt to bypass its orders would be met with contempt of court actions. Furthermore, NCERT has been instructed to present detailed documents related to the approval of the contentious section, highlighting the qualifications of those involved in its preparation.

The development has sparked political reactions, with BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh voicing firm stances. While Mishra praised the Court's firmness, Ramesh condemned the curriculum changes, attributing them to ideological influences. The case's further hearing is slated for March 11, as educational authorities begin the recall of all copies of the disputed textbook.

