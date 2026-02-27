Ecuador's Legislative Shift to Revitalize Mining

Ecuador's National Assembly has given the green light to a series of reforms proposed by President Daniel Noboa. The aim is to invigorate the nation's mining sector, which has struggled to gain a strong foothold.

Central to these reforms are changes in the environmental permitting processes, a crucial step to entice foreign investment into Ecuador's mining industry.

The legislative adjustments passed with a narrow margin, capturing 77 votes in favor, countered by 70 against, and four abstentions, underlining the contentious nature of the proposed changes.

