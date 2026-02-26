Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund Leverages AI to Guard Against Investment Risks

Norway's $2.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund is employing AI to identify risks, such as forced labor and corruption, in potential investments. The AI enables swift decision-making to prevent losses. This approach helps the fund navigate challenges in emerging markets and ensures ethical governance in its global portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:49 IST
  • Norway

Norway's $2.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has announced its use of artificial intelligence to meticulously screen companies for risks including forced labor and corruption. This strategic move aims to preempt financial losses, as the fund is a major global investor, holding a stake in about 7,200 companies worldwide.

The investment strategy is guided by a benchmark index from the finance ministry, with equities aligned to the FTSE Global All Cap index. Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund operator, employs AI tools to scan new companies entering the portfolio, assessing public data that may not be provided by conventional data vendors.

Since 2025, large language models have allowed NBIM to quickly identify companies posing ethical or financial risks, enabling them to divest before such information affects the market. This is particularly effective for smaller companies in emerging markets often overlooked by international media and data providers.

