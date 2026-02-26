Sweden's Grid Gains Power: Massive Investment Surge Announced
Sweden's electricity grid operator plans to invest 70 billion Swedish crowns between 2027 and 2029, a 14 billion increase from previous plans. Key investments will boost transmission capacity and modernize outdated infrastructure, particularly in southern Sweden and Stockholm, supporting improved power flow across the country.
- Country:
- Denmark
Sweden's national grid operator, Svenska Kraftnat, announced a significant investment boost, allocating 70 billion Swedish crowns for grid enhancements from 2027 to 2029. This ambitious plan marks a 14 billion crown increase over last year's projections.
The substantial allocation aims to elevate transmission capacity across the main grid and replace parts approaching their technical lifespan. In particular, investment efforts will be concentrated in southern Sweden's electricity area (SE4), Stockholm, and along the Norrland coast.
Furthermore, the NordSyd initiative is set to receive funding, enhancing capacity between bidding areas SE2 and SE3 by 800 MW by 2029, facilitating better power distribution between northern and southern regions of Sweden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omnitech Engineering's IPO Gears Up with Strategic Investment
India's Infrastructure Investment Trusts: A New Phase of Expansion
Norway's Wealth Fund Leverages AI to Guard Against Investment Risks
ESR Ventures into India's Booming Data Centre Sector with ₹900 Crore Investment
Clean Max's IPO Receives 94% Subscription: Paving the Way for Greener Investments