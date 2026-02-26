Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Global Investment Triumph: A Billion-Dollar Leap

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Singapore and Japan has been successful, securing investment and technology partnerships. MoUs worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and proposals worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were signed, aiming to boost the state's economy towards a one-trillion-dollar target by 2029-30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:23 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strategic visits to Singapore and Japan have been heralded as major successes in terms of forging global investment and technology partnerships. The Uttar Pradesh government announced that the visits resulted in signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals totaling Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

These diplomatic endeavors are pivotal as Uttar Pradesh sets its sights on becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by the fiscal year 2029-30. The Chief Minister's visit saw MoUs with major Japanese corporations like Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda, and Japan Aviation Electronics, marking a decisive step forward.

During his travels, Adityanath engaged with top business leaders and industry giants across sectors including agricultural machinery and green hydrogen. The outcomes of these talks have heightened confidence in Uttar Pradesh's economic and infrastructural transformation, spearheading its journey toward achieving its ambitious economic targets.

