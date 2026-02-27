Bridging the Divide: U.S. and Iran Near Nuclear Accord

Progress has been made in the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran over their longstanding nuclear dispute, according to Oman, the mediator. The talks, taking place in Switzerland, aim to prevent further military escalation in the Middle East, where U.S. military presence has increased.

Despite significant advancements, unresolved issues remain, primarily linked to U.S. sanctions and Iran's ballistic missile program. The Iranians have called for the lifting of these sanctions, a point Washington insists will require substantial concessions from Tehran.

The discussions, described as serious by both parties, will continue with technical-level talks scheduled in Vienna. The outcome could influence U.S. military strategy, as Iran shows signs of flexibility, yet refuses to link its nuclear and non-nuclear activities in negotiations.

