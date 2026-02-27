Anthropic Stands Firm: A Clash with the Department of War

In a recent statement, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei addressed ongoing discussions with the United States Department of War, highlighting the company's steadfast position on maintaining safeguards in its AI technology. The CEO emphasized that Anthropic has never objected to military operations nor attempted to limit the technology's use ad hoc.

Amodei noted that the Department of War's current demands for the removal of safeguards from their AI systems are being resisted. The company believes that including such use cases in contracts goes against their principles. Despite threats of being labeled a 'supply chain risk,' Anthropic refuses to comply in a manner that jeopardizes the safety of American warfighters and civilians.

Anthropic remains committed to national security collaboration but insists on the inclusion of two specific safeguards. Should the Department choose to sever ties, the company has pledged to facilitate a smooth transition to another provider. Meanwhile, Anthropic's AI models will remain available under terms it deems reasonable.

