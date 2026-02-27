IMF Approves $8.1 Billion Loan for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that its executive board has approved a substantial $8.1 billion loan for Ukraine. This crucial financial assistance, spanning four years, includes an immediate disbursement of $1.5 billion.

The newly sanctioned Extended Fund Facility arrangement is designed to bolster Ukraine's financial resilience. It is a component of a more extensive $136.5 billion international support initiative, aimed at assisting the war-torn nation in its recovery and stabilization efforts.

This announcement coincides with the somber commemoration of the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the ongoing struggle and international commitment to support Ukraine.

