The Clinton Testimony: Eyes on Capitol Hill Over Epstein Scandal

In a high-profile deposition this week, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton began two days of questioning by Congress members concerning their association with Jeffrey Epstein. The probe delves into the Clintons' knowledge and connection to Epstein's criminal activities regarding underage girls.

Hillary Clinton, firmly distancing herself from Epstein's crimes, stated in an opening speech shared online that she had no recollection of ever meeting the infamous financier. The contentious questioning by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee underscores the intense political environment surrounding the investigation.

Amid rising demands for greater transparency about Epstein's interactions with powerful figures, the proceedings have amplified bipartisan calls for thorough scrutiny. Democrats, joining Republicans in their insistence on transparency, have requested public access to deposition records and led initiatives to summon former President Donald Trump to testify, coinciding with ongoing investigations into the broader implications of Epstein's network.