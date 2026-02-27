Raizen's Divide: The Battle Over Brazil's Sugar Giant

A contentious proposal to break up Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol producer, Raizen, is meeting strong opposition from creditors, according to insiders speaking to Reuters.

The world's largest sugar producer, a joint venture between Shell and Cosan, recently reported a significant quarterly net loss of 15.6 billion reais, raising concerns about its long-term viability. BTG Pactual, part of Cosan's controlling group, suggests splitting the company to attract fresh capital, though this plan is not favored by creditors aiming for a swift recovery.

Brazil's President Lula has also shown interest in Raizen's future, discussing the issue with officials but with no decisive action taken. Meanwhile, Raizen faces the daunting task of securing over 20 billion reais in new capital to continue operations.

