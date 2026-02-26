Shell's Bold Play: A Lifeline for Brazil's Raizen
Oil major Shell is poised to increase its investment in Raizen, a distressed Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer facing serious financial challenges. Raizen's joint-venture partner Cosan is also considering support. Raizen struggles under heavy debt, exacerbated by external factors impacting production. Rescue efforts are in progress.
Oil giant Shell is preparing to inject more resources into Raizen, a financially troubled Brazilian sugar and ethanol company. This comes as Raizen struggles with a significant net loss and ballooning debt, according to insider sources.
Raizen's financial woes stem from heavy investments, unpredictable weather conditions, and wildfires that have disrupted production. As a result, its net debt has surged, raising concerns about its ability to sustain operations.
Shell, which co-owns Raizen with Cosan, is considering offering up to 3.5 billion reais to aid the company. Meanwhile, restructuring efforts are underway, with Raizen appointing advisors to explore strategic options and address its deteriorating credit ratings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
