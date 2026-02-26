Left Menu

Shell's Bold Play: A Lifeline for Brazil's Raizen

Oil major Shell is poised to increase its investment in Raizen, a distressed Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer facing serious financial challenges. Raizen's joint-venture partner Cosan is also considering support. Raizen struggles under heavy debt, exacerbated by external factors impacting production. Rescue efforts are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:56 IST
Shell's Bold Play: A Lifeline for Brazil's Raizen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil giant Shell is preparing to inject more resources into Raizen, a financially troubled Brazilian sugar and ethanol company. This comes as Raizen struggles with a significant net loss and ballooning debt, according to insider sources.

Raizen's financial woes stem from heavy investments, unpredictable weather conditions, and wildfires that have disrupted production. As a result, its net debt has surged, raising concerns about its ability to sustain operations.

Shell, which co-owns Raizen with Cosan, is considering offering up to 3.5 billion reais to aid the company. Meanwhile, restructuring efforts are underway, with Raizen appointing advisors to explore strategic options and address its deteriorating credit ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

Legal Battle Over Bayer’s $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement

 Global
2
Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

 Global
3
Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

Charges Dropped Against Chinese Scientists in University of Michigan Case

 United States
4
Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

Saudi Arabia Pledges $347 Million to Bolster Yemen's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026