Uttar Pradesh's Holi Payday Directive and International Investment Initiatives

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to disburse salaries to all government employees before the Holi festival, emphasizing that any laxity will not be tolerated. He made this directive immediately after coming back from a strategic tour to Singapore and Japan.

Following his tour, Adityanath ensured that outsourcing staff, contractual workers, and sanitation workers receive their wages before the festival. Furthermore, he declared February 28 a working day to facilitate these payments and announced public holidays from March 2 to 4, with March 3 as an additional off day for employees.

During his international visit, Adityanath signed pivotal investment agreements worth over Rs 4 lakh crore in diverse sectors, targeting Uttar Pradesh's ambitious plan to become a one-trillion-dollar economy. His discussions included developments in semiconductors, green hydrogen, and the Noida International Airport at Jewar, marking substantial progress for the state's industrial expansion.

