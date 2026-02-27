Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Holi Payday Directive and International Investment Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandates early salary disbursements for government staff before Holi and warns against negligence. Post a strategic tour to Singapore and Japan, he announces significant investment deals aimed at economic growth and infrastructure development to boost the state's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Holi Payday Directive and International Investment Initiatives
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to disburse salaries to all government employees before the Holi festival, emphasizing that any laxity will not be tolerated. He made this directive immediately after coming back from a strategic tour to Singapore and Japan.

Following his tour, Adityanath ensured that outsourcing staff, contractual workers, and sanitation workers receive their wages before the festival. Furthermore, he declared February 28 a working day to facilitate these payments and announced public holidays from March 2 to 4, with March 3 as an additional off day for employees.

During his international visit, Adityanath signed pivotal investment agreements worth over Rs 4 lakh crore in diverse sectors, targeting Uttar Pradesh's ambitious plan to become a one-trillion-dollar economy. His discussions included developments in semiconductors, green hydrogen, and the Noida International Airport at Jewar, marking substantial progress for the state's industrial expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey

Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Laws to Foster Peace in Turkey

 Turkey
2
EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein

EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein

 Belgium
3
U.N. Human Rights Chief Urges Iran to Halt Death Penalty Amid Protest Sentences

U.N. Human Rights Chief Urges Iran to Halt Death Penalty Amid Protest Senten...

 Switzerland
4
Andhra Pradesh Goes Green with 200 Biogas Plants

Andhra Pradesh Goes Green with 200 Biogas Plants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026