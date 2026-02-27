Bank of Baroda's Green Bond Ambition: Raising ₹10,000 Crore for Sustainable Growth

In a significant move toward promoting sustainable development, state-owned financial institution Bank of Baroda is set to issue green infrastructure bonds worth up to ₹10,000 crore.

The initiative will see an initial base offering of ₹5,000 crore, with the option of retaining an additional ₹5,000 crore to accommodate oversubscription. These bonds, rated 'AAA' with a 'Stable' outlook by CARE Ratings and ICRA, will have a maturity period of seven years, culminating on March 5, 2033.

The bidding, scheduled for March 4, will occur via the National Stock Exchange's Electronic Book Provider platform, emphasizing transparency and uniform yield allocation. This ambitious funding round underscores the bank's commitment to fostering environmental sustainability through carefully structured investments.