Gehlot Demands Relief for Silicosis Patients, Accuses Government of Apathy

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the BJP-led state government for its perceived indifference towards patients suffering from silicosis. During a recent statement, Gehlot urged the government to take swift actions to alleviate the hardships faced by those afflicted with the life-threatening disease.

Gehlot underscored the severity of silicosis, which predominantly affects impoverished mine and construction workers in Rajasthan. He recounted measures from the Congress government's tenure, including financial aid of Rs 4 lakh starting in 2013 and the comprehensive silicosis policy introduced in 2019 providing Rs 5 lakh in assistance and additional benefits.

The former chief minister claimed that, since December 2023, the current administration has ceased the issuance of new silicosis cards and suspended many existing ones. He called for an immediate campaign to address these issues, an increase in aid, and stricter industry regulations to curb the disease, advocating for worker rights protection.