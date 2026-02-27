Left Menu

Avanse Financial Services Achieves High Ratings in Education Financing

Avanse Financial Services, an Indian NBFC focused on education, received high ratings from India Ratings & Research, reflecting its market leadership and robust performance. The company's success highlights its commitment to responsible lending, risk management, and empowering students, with a strong focus on asset-liability management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Avanse Financial Services, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India specializing in education financing, has been awarded high ratings by India Ratings & Research. The ratings, including 'IND AA/Stable' for bank loans and non-convertible debentures and 'IND A1+' for commercial paper, underscore Avanse's market dominance and sustained profitability in the education financing segment.

Key factors contributing to these ratings include Avanse's specialized expertise in education financing, effective capital management, and disciplined execution, all of which have led to a diversified funding profile and strong asset-quality performance. The company maintains a liability-first strategy, focusing on asset-liability management and ensuring timely servicing of financial obligations.

According to Amit Gainda, Managing Director and CEO of Avanse Financial Services, the ratings validate the company's governance and risk management strategies while reinforcing its role in empowering students to achieve academic success. As Avanse anticipates future growth, it remains committed to responsible lending and expanding its reach in the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

