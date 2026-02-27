Left Menu

Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins

The English rugby Premiership will expand to 12 teams by 2029, adopting a franchise-based system with no automatic promotion or relegation. This reform aims to secure financial sustainability and facilitate investment in the sport. The new model mandates investment in women's rugby and grassroots activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift for English rugby, the Premiership will expand to a 12-team league by 2029 under a new franchise model, departing from the traditional promotion and relegation system. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) and England's professional leagues made the announcement, highlighting the goal of financial sustainability and investment confidence.

The move comes after the league shrank to 10 teams following the insolvency of Wasps, Worcester, and London Irish. The new framework offers opportunities for return and expansion, focusing on meeting criteria rather than automatic advancement, while ensuring geographical representation and diversity in the league.

With a commitment to elevating women's rugby and grassroots initiatives, the reform seeks to make the Premiership globally competitive and appealing to investors, securing the sport's future. RFU CEO Bill Sweeney emphasized the strategic shift's role in safeguarding the entire rugby community, aiming for a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

