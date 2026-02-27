Transformation in English Rugby: A New Era for Prem Begins

In a significant shift for English rugby, the Premiership will expand to a 12-team league by 2029 under a new franchise model, departing from the traditional promotion and relegation system. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) and England's professional leagues made the announcement, highlighting the goal of financial sustainability and investment confidence.

The move comes after the league shrank to 10 teams following the insolvency of Wasps, Worcester, and London Irish. The new framework offers opportunities for return and expansion, focusing on meeting criteria rather than automatic advancement, while ensuring geographical representation and diversity in the league.

With a commitment to elevating women's rugby and grassroots initiatives, the reform seeks to make the Premiership globally competitive and appealing to investors, securing the sport's future. RFU CEO Bill Sweeney emphasized the strategic shift's role in safeguarding the entire rugby community, aiming for a prosperous future.

