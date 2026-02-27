Left Menu

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Class 8 Textbook

The NCERT has issued an advisory for the return of its banned class 8 textbook discussing judicial corruption. Following a Supreme Court ban, authorities demand the removal of content from social media. NCERT apologizes, promising to amend the material with appropriate consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:16 IST
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Class 8 Textbook
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Friday called for the return of a controversial class 8 textbook containing a chapter on judicial corruption. The advisory follows a Supreme Court decision to ban the book, emphasizing the urgency of removing related content from social media.

The Union Ministry of Education intervened, instructing the ministries of information and broadcasting, and electronics to halt the textbook's distribution via digital and electronic platforms. The Supreme Court cited concerns over the material's potential to harm the judiciary's reputation.

The NCERT has since apologized for the contentious content, acknowledging its damaging nature. Efforts are underway to consult with appropriate authorities for a revised edition, addressing issues like judicial corruption and resource allocation within the judicial system.

