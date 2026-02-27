Left Menu

A Tribute to a Devoted Father: Khanchand Singh's Legacy

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away after battling liver cancer. Khanchand supported Rinku's cricket journey despite financial challenges. The funeral saw attendance from political figures and local residents, highlighting the father's significant influence and legacy on Rinku's career and life.

A Tribute to a Devoted Father: Khanchand Singh's Legacy
Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away at a Greater Noida hospital on Friday after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. Hospital spokesperson Dr. Sunil Kumar confirmed the news, stating that Singh had been on ventilator support before he succumbed to the illness.

Rinku Singh, who was part of India's T20 World Cup squad, rushed home to see his father when the latter's condition worsened. The funeral was held in Aligarh, attended by family, political figures, and local residents, marking a poignant farewell to a man who inspired his son's cricketing dreams.

Despite battling financial hardships, Khanchand Singh was instrumental in his son's cricketing journey, supporting Rinku from a young age. The cricketer, engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, has often credited his father for his success. Khanchand's enduring influence and commitment to his family remain a significant part of Rinku's story.

