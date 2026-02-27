Former Chief Ministers: Political Switches and Strategic Resurgence
The article discusses several former chief ministers who switched political parties and faced various career outcomes. While Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu regained his position post-switch, others, like O Panneerselvam, changed affiliations after losing power. Several leaders formed new parties or took significant roles in different political alignments.
- Country:
- India
In the world of Indian politics, the role of a chief minister often paves the way for intriguing shifts and strategic realignments. Notably, Tamil Nadu's O Panneerselvam joined the ranks of party-switching leaders on Friday, reminiscent of the paths taken by over 22 chief ministers.
While Pema Khandu from Arunachal Pradesh managed to reclaim his chief ministership despite political transitions, many others, including Goa's political figures, saw varied career trajectories. Leaders like S M Krishna and Jitan Ram Manjhi embraced new affiliations or forged fresh paths post-leadership.
This trend is echoed across states; several former chief ministers formed new political outfits or joined rival parties, determining their subsequent political roles. This reflects an ongoing narrative of resilience and adaptation within India's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vedaanta Ananta: Revolutionizing Senior Living in Tamil Nadu's Integrated Township
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Expands with Four New Branches in Tamil Nadu
Breaking Ranks: OPS Joins DMK, Shakes Tamil Nadu Politics
SIR in Tamil Nadu a model for country, great success: CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Chennai press conference.
Taking into account all factors, a decision will be taken on how many phases polls should be held in Tamil Nadu: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.