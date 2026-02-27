Former Chief Ministers: Political Switches and Strategic Resurgence

In the world of Indian politics, the role of a chief minister often paves the way for intriguing shifts and strategic realignments. Notably, Tamil Nadu's O Panneerselvam joined the ranks of party-switching leaders on Friday, reminiscent of the paths taken by over 22 chief ministers.

While Pema Khandu from Arunachal Pradesh managed to reclaim his chief ministership despite political transitions, many others, including Goa's political figures, saw varied career trajectories. Leaders like S M Krishna and Jitan Ram Manjhi embraced new affiliations or forged fresh paths post-leadership.

This trend is echoed across states; several former chief ministers formed new political outfits or joined rival parties, determining their subsequent political roles. This reflects an ongoing narrative of resilience and adaptation within India's political landscape.

