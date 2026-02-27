DEE Development Engineers Secures Rs 58 Crore Work Order

On Friday, DEE Development Engineers announced the acquisition of a significant contract valued at Rs 58 crore. The company has been tasked with manufacturing and supplying alloy steel seamless pipes.

This prestigious contract was awarded by a joint venture between an Indian and a foreign conglomerate, both prominent players in the power sector. The undertaking underscores DEE's reputation for delivering high-quality engineering solutions.

The project is expected to conclude by December 2026, further solidifying DEE's foothold in the industries of power, oil & gas, and industrial infrastructure.