DEE Development Engineers Secures Rs 58 Crore Work Order
DEE Development Engineers has been awarded a Rs 58 crore contract to manufacture and supply alloy steel seamless pipes for a joint venture in the power sector. The project, set for completion by December 2026, confirms DEE's leadership in engineering solutions across multiple industries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:17 IST
On Friday, DEE Development Engineers announced the acquisition of a significant contract valued at Rs 58 crore. The company has been tasked with manufacturing and supplying alloy steel seamless pipes.
This prestigious contract was awarded by a joint venture between an Indian and a foreign conglomerate, both prominent players in the power sector. The undertaking underscores DEE's reputation for delivering high-quality engineering solutions.
The project is expected to conclude by December 2026, further solidifying DEE's foothold in the industries of power, oil & gas, and industrial infrastructure.
