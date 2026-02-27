Left Menu

DEE Development Engineers Secures Rs 58 Crore Work Order

DEE Development Engineers has been awarded a Rs 58 crore contract to manufacture and supply alloy steel seamless pipes for a joint venture in the power sector. The project, set for completion by December 2026, confirms DEE's leadership in engineering solutions across multiple industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:17 IST
DEE Development Engineers Secures Rs 58 Crore Work Order
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, DEE Development Engineers announced the acquisition of a significant contract valued at Rs 58 crore. The company has been tasked with manufacturing and supplying alloy steel seamless pipes.

This prestigious contract was awarded by a joint venture between an Indian and a foreign conglomerate, both prominent players in the power sector. The undertaking underscores DEE's reputation for delivering high-quality engineering solutions.

The project is expected to conclude by December 2026, further solidifying DEE's foothold in the industries of power, oil & gas, and industrial infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts

Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Court Seizes Property for Mule Bank Accounts

 India
2
Nigeria's Energy Crisis: Gas Shortages Leave Power Plants Struggling

Nigeria's Energy Crisis: Gas Shortages Leave Power Plants Struggling

 Global
3
Sovereignty Scuffle: Police Standoff Sparks Constitutional Debate

Sovereignty Scuffle: Police Standoff Sparks Constitutional Debate

 India
4
O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: From AIADMK to DMK

O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: From AIADMK to DMK

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026