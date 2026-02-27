Tragic Fairway Fall: Golf Star's Accident Shakes Tournament
Italian golfer Andrea Pavan, a two-time DP World Tour winner, sustained serious injuries after falling down an open lift shaft before the South African Open in Stellenbosch. Despite the accident, which resulted from calling a lift that wasn't present, Pavan is recovering post-surgery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:52 IST
Pavan fell three stories after an elevator door opened despite the lift's absence, a local media source revealed. The unfortunate incident occurred at Pavan's private accommodation.
According to the Golf Channel and his former college coach JT Higgins, Pavan is recovering well and has been in good spirits, communicating with his family following surgery.