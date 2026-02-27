Tragic Fairway Fall: Golf Star's Accident Shakes Tournament

Italian golfer Andrea Pavan, well-known for his two DP World Tour victories, suffered severe injuries in a shocking accident prior to the South African Open in Stellenbosch.

Pavan fell three stories after an elevator door opened despite the lift's absence, a local media source revealed. The unfortunate incident occurred at Pavan's private accommodation.

According to the Golf Channel and his former college coach JT Higgins, Pavan is recovering well and has been in good spirits, communicating with his family following surgery.