Dreams Unfulfilled: The Tragic Tale of a Young Aspirant

Pratiksha Rane, a 26-year-old woman from Ambernath, committed suicide after repeated failures in police recruitment exams. Despite her dedication towards securing a better future for her parents, ongoing setbacks led to severe depression. Her suicide note expressed apologies to her family for not fulfilling her ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Ambernath, 26-year-old Pratiksha Rane was found dead, allegedly by suicide, as confirmed by police officials on Friday.

Rane, who resided in Swaminagar, had endured repeated setbacks in her quest to join the police force, a goal she pursued passionately for several years.

Her suicide note revealed profound apologies to her parents for not being able to secure a job and provide them a better life. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

