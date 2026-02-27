Dreams Unfulfilled: The Tragic Tale of a Young Aspirant

In a tragic incident in Ambernath, 26-year-old Pratiksha Rane was found dead, allegedly by suicide, as confirmed by police officials on Friday.

Rane, who resided in Swaminagar, had endured repeated setbacks in her quest to join the police force, a goal she pursued passionately for several years.

Her suicide note revealed profound apologies to her parents for not being able to secure a job and provide them a better life. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)