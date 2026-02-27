Global Stocks, AI Concerns, and Geopolitical Tensions Impact Market Trends
Global stocks experienced slight declines on Friday but remained near record highs, poised for monthly gains. Investor sentiment was affected by AI concerns, geopolitical tensions, and supply disruption fears. Nvidia shares dropped post-earnings as semiconductor stocks faced profit-locking. US-Iran negotiations and election results influenced various markets across the globe.
The benchmark S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all saw decreases, influenced by a dip in semiconductor stocks. Talley Leger, chief market strategist at The Wealth Consulting Group, noted that while semiconductor prices have achieved notable returns, a prudent approach involves protecting gains at this market stage.
Additionally, ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear talks and regional election outcomes added complexity to global economic narratives, affecting oil prices, bond yields, and currency fluctuations, with crude oil and gold prices seeing notable increases.