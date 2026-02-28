Left Menu

High Court Shields Shankaracharya with Anticipatory Bail in POCSO Case

The Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Jyotirmath Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, halting his arrest amid allegations in a POCSO case. The court emphasized inconsistencies in police documents against the Shankaracharya, staying action until further examination. The final judgment is anticipated in March.

Advocate PN Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jyotirmath Peetham Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's legal team claimed on Friday that the charges against their client were unfounded, citing inconsistencies in police reports as the primary reason for their dismissal as invalid. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's counsel, PN Mishra, announced that anticipatory bail had been secured from the High Court, effectively preventing his arrest.

According to Mishra, the crux of their argument was the case's fabrication and the internal contradictions within the supporting documents. Although the opposing party argued against the High Court's jurisdiction in hearing the appeal, the judge prioritized the defense's substantive claims over procedural technicalities, granting anticipatory bail and halting any immediate arrest. This decision grants temporary protection while the case undergoes further review.

Following the High Court's ruling earlier today, the Shankaracharya expressed satisfaction with the decision, reiterating his position that the charges are unfounded. He emphasized the order as a reflection of the court's agreement with his appeal, stating that their insistence on transparency and truth prevailed. While interim protection is now in place, Shankaracharya has committed to cooperating with the police investigation. The court's final judgment is expected in March. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

