Crisis in the Strait: Gulf Vessels Report Closure Alerts

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency announced on Saturday that it had been alerted by multiple vessels in the Gulf that they had received messages regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Currently, there is no official confirmation of this report from Iranian authorities.

The Strait of Hormuz is recognized as the world's most critical route for oil exports, linking major Gulf oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

