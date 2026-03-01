High-Stakes Showdown: US and Israel's Bold Move Against Iran's Leadership

In a bold move, the United States and Israel initiated a significant attack against Iran, striking its military and nuclear assets on Saturday. US President Donald Trump urged the Iranian citizenry to overthrow their longstanding Islamic leadership, highlighting the stakes involved in this geopolitical conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel issued a stern warning, suggesting that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, might be the next target, hinting at a possible regime upheaval. While tensions escalate, the immediate impact on Iran's top officials remains unclear.

In light of these developments, a profile of Iran's top leadership emerges, highlighting figures like Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as their roles in Iran's theocratic governance—a regime cautiously navigating through both internal dissent and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)