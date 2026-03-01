HyFarm Bets on Uttar Pradesh to Lead India's French Fry Revolution

HyFarm Foods is making a strategic move, betting that rising temperatures in Uttar Pradesh could transform the state into India's next hub for producing high-quality French fries. CEO Soundarradjane S notes that the region's warming trend results in potatoes with a higher solid percentile, boosting their suitability for fries.

Currently, HyFarm partners with 7,000 farmers across Gujarat, securing 4 lakh tonnes of potatoes annually under buyback agreements. The company's ambitious plans include expanding its procurement to 10 lakh tonnes by 2028, with geographical diversification into Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh scheduled for later stages.

HyFarm's seed-to-shelf model distinguishes it in the industry, as it internally manages the seed cycle for French fries, reducing its reliance on external providers. This approach supports major chains like Burger King, KFC, and McDonald's, while also tapping into global markets, positioning it as a crucial player in the growing potato processing sector.

