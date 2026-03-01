Putin Condemns 'Cynical' Murder of Iranian Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, labeling it a 'cynical' murder that breaches human morality and international law.

In a note to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin expressed his deepest condolences for the tragic loss of the Iranian leader and his family members.

The incident marks a severe breach of international relations standards and norms, causing widespread international concern and condemnation.