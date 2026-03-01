Putin Condemns 'Cynical' Murder of Iranian Leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the murder of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a 'cynical' act against human morality and international law. He expressed condolences to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing the gravity of this violation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, labeling it a 'cynical' murder that breaches human morality and international law.
In a note to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Putin expressed his deepest condolences for the tragic loss of the Iranian leader and his family members.
The incident marks a severe breach of international relations standards and norms, causing widespread international concern and condemnation.