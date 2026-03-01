Tragic Discovery: Minors Found in Gopiapura Village

In a tragic incident in Gopiapura village, authorities discovered the bodies of two minors hanging from the same tree branch. The grisly find occurred Sunday morning, prompting an immediate police response.

Officials believe the boy and girl were in a relationship and may have succumbed to social and familial pressures. The local police are deeply involved in uncovering the facts surrounding this incident.

A post-mortem will soon determine the official cause of death, while forensic experts continue to gather evidence at the scene. Additional investigation is ongoing as the community grapples with this distressing event.