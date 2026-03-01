Left Menu

Unmasking Familial Crime: The Horror Within

Recent heinous familial crimes highlight how emotional connections can become destructive. Experts link such violence to unmet emotional needs, patriarchal entitlement, and toxic beliefs. Addressing these issues through early intervention, emotional regulation education, and expanded mental healthcare access is vital to preventing further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:22 IST
Unmasking Familial Crime: The Horror Within
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Recent instances of familial crime have shocked the nation, exposing the horrific potential for violence within intimate spaces. Emotional connections, meant to be protective, have instead turned into weapons, leading experts to examine the root causes of such brutality.

According to mental health professionals like Dr. Kavita Arora and Shweta Sharma, these violent acts are fueled by factors such as unmet emotional needs, patriarchal entitlement, and toxic relationship beliefs. Rather than being sudden outbursts of 'pure evil,' they are often the result of escalating emotional instability and distorted attempts to regain control.

The urgent challenge is not just understanding why these tragedies occur but how to prevent them. Early warning signs, such as extreme jealousy and poor anger regulation, must not be ignored. Experts argue for the education of emotional regulation and empathy, not just in personal settings but as part of broader societal efforts, alongside expanded mental health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026