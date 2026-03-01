Unmasking Familial Crime: The Horror Within

Recent instances of familial crime have shocked the nation, exposing the horrific potential for violence within intimate spaces. Emotional connections, meant to be protective, have instead turned into weapons, leading experts to examine the root causes of such brutality.

According to mental health professionals like Dr. Kavita Arora and Shweta Sharma, these violent acts are fueled by factors such as unmet emotional needs, patriarchal entitlement, and toxic relationship beliefs. Rather than being sudden outbursts of 'pure evil,' they are often the result of escalating emotional instability and distorted attempts to regain control.

The urgent challenge is not just understanding why these tragedies occur but how to prevent them. Early warning signs, such as extreme jealousy and poor anger regulation, must not be ignored. Experts argue for the education of emotional regulation and empathy, not just in personal settings but as part of broader societal efforts, alongside expanded mental health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)